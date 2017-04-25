JC Man Charged with DWAI Felony

Johnson City Police have charged a man with a felony count of Driving While Ability Impaired. Police say they found Brandon Burr, 33 lying face down and unconscious in his car with the ignition still running. He was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.

Police responded to a call that a man had overdosed on heroin in his car on Frank Street.

Police say that Burr refused medical assistance when he regained consciousness.

Police charged Burr with a felony because he had a prior DWI conviction. He is scheduled to appear in Johnson City Village Court on May 3.