CV Students Build Interactive Map

An augmented reality map will be used to teach earth science, thanks to some Chenango Valley High School students. Students in the school's STEAM Club built and programmed the interactive topography map using an X-Box Kinect, a projector, and 300 pounds of sand.

"Kids might not be able to understand that with just looking at a flat surface, but you can see that this is elevated because it's 3D," says Chenango Valley Senior Brendyn Sabage.

The Kinect is able to detect the height and slope of the sand. It sends that information through the projector, which lays a topographical image over the sand, mapping the elevation. The map can be changed with a swipe of a hand.

"So when you dig the sand and move the sand around, it senses that it's higher and changes the color," says Chenango Valley Senior Devin Reitz.

The technology will be used to teach students with a more comprehensive method, as opposed to looking at a flat map and imagining what the depths might look like.