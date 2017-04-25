Vehicular Manslaughter Charge In Fatal Binghamton Crash

A Vestal woman has been charged with vehicular manslaughter for a crash that killed a 47-year-old Binghamton man Monday night. Binghamton police say 36-year-old Jennifer Grenchus was driving the car that hit and killed Ronald Richardson on Main Street.

Captain Jack Collins said detectives suspect Grenchus may have been using drugs. Collins said at 5:44 p.m. police responded to the parking lot of Tom's Coffee Cards and Gifts to find Richardson pinned underneath Grenchus' Hyundai Elantra.

Police, firefighters and witnesses were able to lift and flip over the car to rescue Richardson. But police say Richardson died before emergency responders could reach him.

"They yelled 'help us, help us!' So we went to the front of the car and we were trying to lift the car up off of him," said Edy Ortiz, one of the bystanders who helped police.

Ortiz told Fox 40 he saw the car hit Richardson and watched vehicle dragging the victim's body as it was turning into Tom's parking lot. Collins confirmed Richardson's body had been dragged underneath the car for several yards.

On April 20, Binghamton police reported on Facebook they arrested Grenchus on drugs charges in the area of Jarvis and Charlotte Streets, about one block away from the scene of the crash.

Police are still investigating the crash and ask anyone with information to call Binghamton detectives at 607-772-7080.

Grenchus was charged in City of Binghamton court and taken to Broome County jail.