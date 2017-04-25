494 Volunteers Thanked For Their Work With UHS

UHS volunteers put in over 58,000 hours of work in the past year. These 494 volunteers were honored on Tuesday for their contributions to local healthcare.

"They are often the first face visitors see when they walk in, whether it's behind the information desk or in the gift shop," says Jeanne Carangelo, Volunteer Services Manager.

Ginny Gruver has been volunteering with UHS for 11 years. She says it gave her a sense of purpose after retirement. She currently oversees the gift shop at UHS Binghamton General Hospital.

"There's a great deal of satisfaction when you see patients come in and family come in and they are just so appreciative of what is being done for them," says Gruver, "It just is a good feeling that you're giving back and you're helping."

The volunteers honored today work at Binghamton General Hospital, Wilson Medical Center, and Senior Living At Ideal. UHS will hold another banquet to thank their Chenango Memorial Hospital volunteers in May.