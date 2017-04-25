Giraffe Cam Returns Every Tuesday

When the Giraffe Cam went dark last Thursday, Animal Adventure Park promised it wasn't goodbye for good. April, Oliver, and baby will be back every Tuesday from 4-8pm.

A post on the park's Facebook page says with warmer weather on the way, the giraffes will be enjoying the outdoors during the day. By bringing the feed up in the evening, the giraffes will be back inside and viewers won't be staring at an empty stall.

For in person visits with the famous giraffes, Animal Adventure opens for the season on May 13th.