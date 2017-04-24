Siena Poll: New Yorkers Split on State Budget

ALBANY, N.Y. -
According to a new poll by the Siena College Research Institute, New Yorkers have mixed feelings about the state budget.
The budget was viewed similarly Statewide and in Upstate New York. Statewide 37% thought it was fair, 23% viewed it poorly and 22% viewed it positively. Upstate 38% thought it was fair, 26% viewed it poorly and 25% viewed it positively.
People generally agreed with items on the budget at higher rates.
These items include:
- Making state college tuition free for families making less than $125,000.
- Increasing aid to school districts by 1.1 billion dollars.
- Allowing ride sharing services to operate across the state.
- Creating a 2.5 billion dollar clean water infrastructure fund.
51% of people polled say they would re-elect Governor Andrew Cuomo, which is up 3% from last month.
You can view the entire poll below: