Siena Poll: New Yorkers Split on State Budget

According to a new poll by the Siena College Research Institute, New Yorkers have mixed feelings about the state budget.

The budget was viewed similarly Statewide and in Upstate New York. Statewide 37% thought it was fair, 23% viewed it poorly and 22% viewed it positively. Upstate 38% thought it was fair, 26% viewed it poorly and 25% viewed it positively.

People generally agreed with items on the budget at higher rates.

These items include:

Making state college tuition free for families making less than $125,000.

Increasing aid to school districts by 1.1 billion dollars.

Allowing ride sharing services to operate across the state.

Creating a 2.5 billion dollar clean water infrastructure fund.

51% of people polled say they would re-elect Governor Andrew Cuomo, which is up 3% from last month.

You can view the entire poll below: