SUNY Names Dr. Kristina Johnson as 13th New Chancellor

The SUNY Board of Trustees appointed Dr. Kristina M. Johnson as the 13th Chancellor of SUNY.

She is a former Johns Hopkins University Provost, Duke University Dean of the Pratt School of Engineering, and U.S. Under Secretary of Energy.

"Throughout her distinguished career, Kristina Johnson has not only been a faculty member, administrator, and visionary in higher education but also a dedicated public servant, national energy czar, successful entrepreneur, and an acclaimed inventor," said SUNY Chairman H. Carl McCall.

She will replace Nancy Zimpher who held the position for the last eight years. Zimpher said the addition of Johnson will be a benefit to the entire SUNY system.

"Dr. Johnson is a proven leader and innovator whose cross-sector experience and a strong belief in the power of education will be a great benefit to the State University of New York," said Zimpher.

Dr. Johnson said the SUNY system is complex and unlike any other higher education opportunity in the country.

"The opportunity to serve as its Chancellor is the highest honor of my career," said Dr. Johnson.

Dr. Johnson is the current founder and CEO of Cube Hydro Partner, LLC, which develops hydroelectric generation facilities that provide clean energy to communities and businesses throughout the country. She was appointed by President Barack Obama as U.S. Under Secretary of Energy.

Throughout her career, Dr. Johnson has been an advocate for women in leadership and STEAM education. She currently holds 118 U.S. and International Patents as well.

Chancellor Zimpher will step down from the position in June 2017. Dr. Johnson's appointment as Chancellor is effective September 5, 2017. She will earn $560,000 a year.

Intern leadership between June and September will be appointed by the SUNY Board of Trustees at its June 21 meeting.