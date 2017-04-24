Rumble Ponies drop series opener in Akron

AKRON, OH – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies could not solve Akron RubberDucks starter Julian Merryweather in a 5-2 defeat on Monday night at Canal Park. The Ponies were held to five hits, matching a season low, and collected just two after the third inning in the series-opening loss.

Binghamton failed to get any offense rolling against Merryweather after they scored twice in the third inning. The righty retired 12 straight Rumble Ponies, starting the stretch by striking out Cody Decker to complete the third. Binghamton went hitless in their final 14 at-bats before Merryweather was removed from the game with two outs in the seventh.

Akron broke a tie game with a three-spot in the seventh. After Eric Haase chased PJ Conlon from the game with a double, Eric Stamets supplied a sacrifice fly to right against Logan Taylor. Greg Allen added an RBI single, stole two bases and scampered home on a wild pitch to cap the game-swinging inning.

The Rumble Ponies’ fortunes did not change once Akron dipped into their bullpen. David Speer stepped around a pair of hits to post 2-1/3 innings of scoreless relief en route to his first career Double-A save.

The teams had traded a pair of runs over the first three innings. Eric Stamets put Akron on the board with a run-producing groundout in the second and Dorsyss Paulion added an RBI single in the third. Binghamton plated both of their runs in the third on a groundout from David Thompson and a fielding error by Eric Stamets at third.

Conlon (2-1) surrendered a season-high eight hits and gave up three runs over 5-1/3 innings in his first loss as a Rumble Pony.

Merryweather (1-1) struck out six and allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits over 6-2/3 innings in the victory.

The Rumble Ponies (7-8) continue their three-game visit to Akron on Tuesday night at 6:35 PM. RHP Donovan Hand makes his debut with Binghamton against RHP Michael Peoples. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting a 6:20 PM on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Binghamton closed the game 2-for-23 at the plate…Binghamton has lost six straight meetings with Akron dating back to last season…Champ Stuart recorded three putouts in his first pro appearance in right field

(Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies)