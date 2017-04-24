M-E's Finch commits to ETSU

Most people don't like Mondays, but it was a Monday to remember for Maine-Endwell's Jaden Finch. Finch signed her National Letter of Intent to join the Track & Field Team at East Tennessee State University to throw shot put and discus. In addition, she got herself a prom date.

During her letter signing ceremony, Finch pulled out a track and field themed sign reading "Pat, might be a long shot, just throwing it out there, but can we discus" and a separate felt pennant reading "Prom?" Pat said yes.

Finch has been sidelined this year with injuries, so for her to reach Monday's letter signing and be able to compete at the next level, for her, is a relief. Now, she knows that when she graduates in June, it's not the end of the road.

"Being injured, not for one senior season but for two senior seasons, definitely took a toll," Finch said. "I've been jumping to get back in there. When you're a competitive athlete, anyone that get injured knows that it's heartbreaking in the fact that you can't share the field with your teammates, you can't excel in your skills like you would like to. Obviously going into college the same way I was my junior year, isn't ideal, but at least I still get the opportunity. So that's exciting.

At ETSU, Finch will study Gender and Women Studies and hopes to pursue a degree in Law.