Hundreds Show Up to Support Annual Farm to Table Dinner

Nearly two hundred people attended the VINES' 5th Annual Farm to Table Dinner, Monday, at Remlik's Grille and Oyster Bar to show their support for the ongoing success of local community gardens.

The event began with cocktails, live music, and a silent auction, selling unique items and services from an array of local businesses. Event-goers were also treated to a large feast of specially prepared meals, crafted by Remlik's chefs and sourced from farms across the Southern Tier. According to attendees, they loved the dishes.

The annual dinner's proceeds went to benefit the VINES (Volunteers Improving Neighborhood Environments) organization, a non-profit business created in 2007 to sustain community gardens in the Binghamton area and beautify urban sites.

VINES' Executive Director, Amelia Lodolce, said this event is the organization's largest fundraiser, raising nearly $15,000.

"A lot of people are interested in supporting local agriculture and the local food movement. There's a sense of community that develops through this process and that's so essential to what (VINES) does," Amelia Lodolce, VINES Executive Director.