Hundreds Join Phil Simms and Inductees at Hall of Fame Dinner

Ten individuals along with the Maine Endwell Little League World Series Champions were inducted into the 3rd Annual Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame on Monday night.

The GBSHOF hosted guest speaker and former New York Giants quarterback, Phil Simms, who spoke at the Hall of Fame dinner. Among a lot of encouragement for the individuals inducted, Simms also has a new role as a CBS Analyst, on the Network's NFL coverage.

"I'm excited about it, I'm happy. Look the travel, the preparation of it... now I get to follow the league the way I want to, like I do during the off-season. So I don't look at it as much of a transition, but it's going to be fun, said Simms."

With this year's Class of Inductees, the GBSHOF now includes 38 individuals and 1 whole team. Below, is a complete list of your Class of 2017 Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame Inductees.

Holly Aprile - Arguably the greatest softball player to ever play in Greater Binghamton. A graduate of Afton High School, who went on to play at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst. Aprile also played for Team USA in multiple seasons, winning gold medals in 1994, 1997, and 1998.

Nancy H. Bromley - After graduating from SUNY Brockport, Bromley found success teaching and coaching at Greene Central School District. Bromley accumulated 325 career field hockey wins.

Bill Chanecka - Bill was one of the greatest basketball players to come out of Greater Binghamton. A graduate of Binghamton High School, Bill served in the Navy and began his professional career shortly after the National Basketball Association was formed in 1946.

Steve Chomyszak - A graduate of Johnson City high school, Steve earned an athletic scholarship to Syracuse University for both football and track and field. From Syracuse, Steve had an outstanding career as a professional football player with the Cincinatti Bengals. He played in a total of 79 NFL games.

Kelsey Green - Green spent twelve seasons as the head football coach at Chenango Forks, where he reached the Class-B state championship game at the Carrier Dome six times, with five of those resulting in record setting succession (2001-2005).

Bob Holbert - Raised in Johnson City, Holbert signed with the San Francisco Giants in 1964 when he began the first of seven seasons in professional baseball.

Jim Hoover - One of the greatest coaches in the Southern Tier, Hoover's record speaks for himself. While coaching at Walton High School for 41 seasons, Hoover compiled a winning percentage of .882, with a record of 318-85-1.

Sarah Patterson - A graduate of Union-Endicott, at 23 years-old Patterson was given an opportunity to be the Head Coach at the University of Alabama. Legendary Athletic Director Bear Bryant had fired four coaches in the previous five seasons, all until Patterson arrived. Her 36-year career compiled a record of 1,006-225-9 as a gymnast coach.

John Schultz - A graduate of Vestal High School, Schultz starred in the Southern Tier before going to college at Maryland University. From there, Schultz was a star kick and punt returner along with a wide receiver. John then played four years in the NFL, being primarily a special teams standout with the Denver Broncos.

Gerry Skonieczki - Only Gerry holds the honor of winning an intercollegiate championship. Skonieczki was a two-way starter for Syracuse University's 1959 undefeated and untied National Collegiate Football Championship team. After college, Gerry had interest from both the New York Giants and New York Titans, but opted to accept an offer from the Hamilton Tiger Cats of the Canadian Football League.

Maine-Endwell Little League World Series Champions - The group of champions made a historical run in the summer of 2016, where they went an undefeated 24-0. The eleven-member team not only defeated South Korea 2-1 in the championship game, but they also won the team sportsmanship award.