Body Removed From Scene of Car-Pedestrian Crash

Emergency Officials responded to a pedestrian-vehicle crash around 5:50 p.m. on Monday, near 184 Main Street in Binghamton.

Around 6:00 p.m. Police on the scene were calling for backup and the Detectives Division.

Edy Ortiz, a witness on the scene said a woman struck a man with her silver Hyundai and turned into the parking lot while dragging his body with the car. He was across the street doing yard work when he heard screams.

"I could clearly see there was a person under the car," said Ortiz

Ortiz said he and the other 7-8 bystanders urged the driver to get away from the car after the driver began to panic. When Officers arrived on the scene, they asked the bystanders for help moving the car.

"They yelled 'help us, help us!' So we went to the front of the car and we were trying to lift the car up off of him,"

But Ortiz said that didn't work, the group was just pulling the front of the car off. The group of witnesses attempted to lift the car from the side and were able to flip it over.

Ortiz said he knew instantly that the man was in trouble.

"When you looked into the parking lot you could see the drag mark, even if we all rushed over there as soon as the woman came to a stop and picked the car up and flipped it over, it wouldn't have mattered. He was gone," said Ortiz.

Officials were seen taking a body from the scene, with visible blood stains on the parking lot. In addition, there were clothes on the roadway.

Ortiz did commend the brave people who tried to help rescue the victim.

"There actually are some good people out here," said Ortiz.

Officials would not comment on the extent of the injuries or the nature of the incident at this time.

Binghamton Police, Binghamton Crime Scene Unit, Binghamton Fire and Binghamton EMT were all on the scene, which took place just outside of Tom's Coffee, Cards & Gifts.

FOX 40 is on the scene and will have updates as they become available.