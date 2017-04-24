Seton Catholic To Compete In Mock Trial State Championship

Seton Catholic Central's Mock Trial Team is going to the state championship following their victory in the regional competition that was held in Ithaca on Saturday.

The team is one of nine from across New York who will continue onto the finals.

Seton's team is coached by Dave Jones, Seton teacher, and Elizabeth Sopinski, attorney.

Its member's include:

Brendan Burtis

Tom Davis

Jacob Donlin

Christine Fang

Elisa Faughnan

Angela Klawiter

Olivia Li

Joe Ryan

Sarah Majercik-Scott

Richard Bucci, President of Catholic Schools of Broome County, praised the team's accomplishment.

"This exceptional achievement is the result of the team's strong analytical, communication and strategic planning skills," said Bucci.

The state championship will be held in Albany on May 22.