Drug Investigation Leads to Meth Bust in Broome

An investigation into drug sales and distribution in Broome County ended in two arrests.

On Thursday, April 20, the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force charged 25-year-old Alex Gennarelli and 33-year-old Patrick Brown with possessing and selling methamphetamine.

Gennarelli was taken into custody on Pennsylvania Avenue in Binghamton when he was found in possession of around 7 ounces of methamphetamine packaged for sale, a loaded handgun, 2 daggers, a billy club and $5,422 in suspected drug sale proceeds.

Police also arrested Brown when they found him in possession of $10,384 of suspected drug sale proceeds.

Investigators estimate the street value of the drugs to be around $27,000.

Gennarelli, of New Milford, Pennsylvania, is charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

Gennarelli's Charges

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (2nd Degree) - Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (3rd Degree, Intent to Sell) - Felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon (2nd Degree, Loaded Firearm ) - Felony

Two Counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon (4th Degree)

Brown, of Binghamton, is charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance.

Brown's Charges

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (2nd Degree) - Felony

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (3rd Degree, Intent to Sell) - Felony

Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance (3rd Degree) - Felony

The investigation is still ongoing.