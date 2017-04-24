Organizations Recognized for Efforts to Combat STD Rates in Broome County

With some STD rates on the rise in Broome County, including chlamydia and gonorrhea, local organizations were acknowledged for their efforts to combat the spread of sexually transmitted diseases in the area.

On Monday, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar commended eight organizations for their work in STD education, prevention and treatment -- in recognition of STD Awareness Month.

"It's a serious health problem in Broome County. I feel it's important that people know all of the different types of healthcare organizations, and the services they provide, where people can get STD testing and treatment," said Garnar. "Many places they can be tested for free."

Garnar recognized the following organizations:

"We do a lot of prevention, we also educate our patients as part of the prevention process, and then we'll get calls from other organizations within the community if there's someone within the community that needs specific treatment," said Allan M. Fernandez, Medical Director, Cornerstone Family Healthcare.

Cornerstone Family Healthcare is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in Binghamton. Fernandez told Fox 40 that the organization provides a lot of its healthcare services to those who are underserved.

The Broome County Health Department's statistics show an increase from 185 gonorrhea cases reported in 2015 to 199 in 2016 in the area, and 646 chlamydia cases reported in 2015 jumped to 703 in 2016. A total of 36 syphilis cases were reported from 2013 to 2016. Health officials say this is concerning because in 2012 no cases were reported in the county.