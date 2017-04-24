Man Caught in Robbery After Selling Stolen Items

A 21-year-old Binghamton man was charged with three Felonies after the Broome County Sheriff's said he robbed a home and a car and then tried to sell the property.

Travis Vanvalkenburg is accused of unlawfully entering a house in Fenton around April 4, 2017, stealing pieces of copper piping, wiring, and aluminum. Police said he also broke the window of a car that was at the house and stole four aluminum wheels that were locked inside the vehicle.

He was found in possession of the stolen property when he sold it to a local business in April 2017.

He is being charged with Burglary, Criminal Mischief and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property - all three are Felonies.

Vanvalkenburg's Charges

Burglary (2nd Degree)

Criminal Mischief (3rd Degree)

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property (4th Degree)

Vanvalkenburg was arraigned in the Town of Chenango Court and is being held in the Broome County Sheriff's Office Correctional Facility without bail.