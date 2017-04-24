Binghamton Man Arrested With $10,000 Worth of Drugs

21-year-old Bryan Shin of Binghamton was arrested after Police found him in possession of approximately $10,000 worth of drugs.

On April 21, the NYSP Community Narcotics Enforcement Team, US Postal Inspection Service, Binghamton University Police, BPD and Broome County SUI Task Force found Shin had around 1,000 pills and powder containing methamphetamine and fentanyl, a digital scale and packaging material.

He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, which is a Felony.

Shin was arraigned in the City of Binghamton Court and is being held in the Broome County Jail without bail.