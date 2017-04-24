Southern Tier Police Week to Honor and Support our Officers

The Southern Tier’s Law Enforcement Memorial Association (STLEMA) is getting ready for its 35th Annual Police Memorial Week.

Paul Burnett the STLEMA President said that local police week is important within the community not only to honor fallen officers in the line of duty, but to support current officers as well.

“To us its very important to bring this back every year,” said Burnett.

A memorial wall with names of fallen police officers was created to remember every officer who passed in the line of duty, even those who have been deceased for many years, said Burnett.

“We don’t really need the community to remember our son, but if there is such a thing as comforting… it's comforting,” said David Smith who lost his son in the line of duty.

The 13th Annual Police Memorial hockey game will mark the start if this year’s Police week.

The following events will take place:

Friday: The 13th Annual Police Memorial Hockey Game will be played at the Chenango Ice Rink at 6:30 p.m. admission is free, and all of the proceeds from the game will benefit the Memorial Scholarship Program

Sunday: Memorial Church Service at Sarah Jane Johnson United Methodist Church in Johnson City at 3:00 p.m.

Monday: At 10:45 a.m. a motorcade of marked police vehicles will begin the procession at the New York State Police Substation, in Endwell. The procession will lead to a Memorial Service and Flag Raising Ceremony at 11:00 a.m. at the Endicott War Memorial Park.

Tuesday: The Annual Police Week Memorial Breakfast will be held at the Holiday Inn Arena at 9:00 a.m. in Binghamton. (Doors will open at 8:30 a.m.)

Wednesday: The 18th Annual Police Week Golf Tournament will be at 9:00 a.m. held at the Links Hiawatha Landing Golf Course.

Friday/Saturday: Police Week at the Oakdale Mall from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. in Johnson City.

Burnett said he would love to see a lot of people come to the Oakdale Mall to see what the officers are offering to the local community and other municipalities as well.