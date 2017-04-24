Investigation Continues Into Shooting Outside JC Bar

Johnson City Police detectives are still looking for the person who shot an Endicott man early Saturday morning outside a bar on Harry L. Drive.

Chief Brent Dodge said Monday the victim, a 25-year-old-man, remains stable after having surgery. Police say the man was shot twice outside Charley's Tavern at about 3 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Johnson City Police Detectives division at 798-9318, ext. 233.