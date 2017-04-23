Nirchi's Celebrates 50 Years

It was an historic day for Nirchi's on the Avenue. Sunday, April 23, 2017 marked the 50th anniversary for the beloved Italian-American restaurant. The Nirchi family, along with franchise owners and public officials came to the upscale Endicott location for an afternoon lunch to celebrate in style.

Since 1967, when Mrs. Nirchi opened a small Italian deli on the North side of Endicott, it has now become a staple in the community. And if one Nirchi's restaurant wasn't enough, they now currently have 7 other pizzerias throughout the Southern Tier.

In an emotional interview, daughter of Rocco Nirchi, Elena Backlund, she says she is living the "American dream."

"I was 16 when I started and I help my parents with it when they began. Now to see how it has grown so much and become part of the community, it's really nice," said Backlund.

Backlund and sister-in-law and owner of Nirchi's on the Ave., Patty Nirchi, are now the only two remaining members left in the family. Both say they hope to see Nirchi's continue to be open for another 50 years.