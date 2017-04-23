4th Annual Canstruction to Benefit CHOW

A dozen Binghamton organizations came together for the 4th Annual Canstruction of the Southern Tier. Canstruction kicked off Sunday, April 23rd at the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City. 12 teams competed to design and build giant structures out of can goods to create awareness of international hunger relief. In the past, the food collected has gone to feed nearly 15,000 children in Broome County.

"A lot of children in Broome County face hunger. Without a meal to eat and not knowing when the next one is going to come, it's hard for them to focus on things that will take them further in life like their education. So we are now able to combat that," said Jack Seman, CHOW Director.

The structures will be on view until April 30th, where they will disassemble the structures and the cans will be distributed to people struggling with hunger in the community. Within the last 3 years, the event has raised more than $48,000 and collected 71,553 pounds of food, equivalent to 59,627 meals.

Judges will present awards for the best use of labels, structural ingenuity, best meal, jurors' favorite and honorable mention. The public is also invited to vote for the People's Choice award at www.foodbankst.org. Winners will have the opportunity to compete on a national level.