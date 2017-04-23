Spotlight in Sports: Sevens Rugby

For the fourth year in a row, the Binghamton University men’s rugby club hosted a sevens rugby tournament.



The Bearcats are just one of three teams in the Empire conference to host a tournament.



Rugby has been a staple at Binghamton since 1979, when the Tasmanian Devils Rugby Club first took the field against Syracuse University.



Today, the Binghamton University men’s rugby club competes in the Empire Conference as a Division I club under USA Rugby.



Rugby sevens features seven players battling it out on the pitch during two seven-minute halves. Players must have speed, stamina and a sharp mind to excel in this less-crowded, fast-paced game.



The Bearcats have a special mentality when they take the field.



"When we're on the field, we have seven 'dogs' playing and we got 'dogs' waiting on the sideline, said Co-Captain Conor Horan."



The game can also be played by anyone and it shows in the Bearcats roster.



"We're grabbing athletes from all over the place, a lot of multi-sport athletes just loving the game, said teammate Brandon Healy."



The men’s rugby club is one of 42 recreational and competitive club sport teams at Binghamton University under the auspices of Campus Recreational Services.