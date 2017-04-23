BU International Festival Raises Money For Urban League

Binghamton University hosted an International Fest, or IFest, on Sunday to raise money for the Broome County Urban League. The non-profit Organization helps provide support and empowers people from urban parts of the community.

Neil Harris, the Founder of Creativity Plus, which connects campus groups to the local community said the idea for the event came when he and a friend wanted to find a way to bring multiple groups together to give back.

"We asked each other, how can we give back to the community, how can we get as many people involved as possible? And this was the result," said Harris.

The day consisted of 15 organizations holding their own mini-fundraisers. In addition, there were two music stages, improv performances, an obstacle course and more.

Sunday also happened to be a Binghamton University Open House, where 5,000 high school students were visiting and touring the campus. Harris hoped perspective students would get a chance to see how dedicated the University is to charity.

"Hopefully this plants some seeds in their mind that we're about giving back to the community," said Harris.