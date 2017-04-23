Binghamton JCC Performs the Diary of Anne Frank

Binghamton JCC Performs the Diary of Anne FrankPosted: Updated:
By Jonathan Gordon, Reporter
VESTAL, N.Y. -
In commemoration of Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Memorial Day, the Jewish Community Center of Binghamton presented a dramatic reading of "The Diary of Anne Frank."
Kate Murray, Owner of Studio 271 Productions, directed the performance and cast local professional and student actors to portray characters in the story.
Diary of Anne Frank Reading Cast
- Heidi Weeks - Mrs. Van Daan
- Claus Evans - Mr. Van Daan
- Nancy Oliveri - Mrs. Frank
- Andy Horowitz - Mr. Frank
- Joe Bardales - Mr. Dussel
- Mitch Tiffany - Mr. Kraler
- Ben Kent - Peter Van Daan
- Emma Wagaman - Margot Frank
- Juli Russo - Miep Gies
- Deborah Williams - Narrator
- Jessica Kennis - Anne Frank
The Diary was written while Anne Frank and her family hid from the Nazis in Amsterdam. Murray calls it one of the most powerful stories of the 20th Century.
There was a candlelight vigil after the performance in memory of local families who survived the Holocaust. A second performance will take place on Monday, April 24 at 7:00 p.m. You can call 724-2417 for more ticket information.