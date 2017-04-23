Binghamton JCC Performs the Diary of Anne Frank

In commemoration of Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Memorial Day, the Jewish Community Center of Binghamton presented a dramatic reading of "The Diary of Anne Frank."

Kate Murray, Owner of Studio 271 Productions, directed the performance and cast local professional and student actors to portray characters in the story.

Diary of Anne Frank Reading Cast

Heidi Weeks - Mrs. Van Daan

Claus Evans - Mr. Van Daan

Nancy Oliveri - Mrs. Frank

Andy Horowitz - Mr. Frank

Joe Bardales - Mr. Dussel

Mitch Tiffany - Mr. Kraler

Ben Kent - Peter Van Daan

Emma Wagaman - Margot Frank

Juli Russo - Miep Gies

Deborah Williams - Narrator

Jessica Kennis - Anne Frank

The Diary was written while Anne Frank and her family hid from the Nazis in Amsterdam. Murray calls it one of the most powerful stories of the 20th Century.

There was a candlelight vigil after the performance in memory of local families who survived the Holocaust. A second performance will take place on Monday, April 24 at 7:00 p.m. You can call 724-2417 for more ticket information.