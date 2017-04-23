Suspects Give Fake Identity After Drug Arrest

A drug arrest leads to criminal impersonation charges after suspects gave Police fake identities on Friday night.

The Broome County Sheriff's were investigating a suspicious vehicle parked in the Price Chopper parking lot on Chenango Bridge Road. While speaking with the occupants of the car, Officials found 32-year-old Zachariah Burns in possession of a small amount of cocaine.

Burns then gave Officials the name and date of birth of another person. After being arrested, he admitted to Police he provided someone else's identity to the deputy.

Burns' Charges

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance

Criminal Impersonation

Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear in Town of Afton Court

Another person in the vehicle, 19-year-old Salena Palmatier, also gave Officials someone else's name during the initial investigation. She had already been released by the time Police found out her true identity. They located and arrested her a few hours later.

Palmatier's Charges

Criminal Impersonation

Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear in Town of Afton Court

Both individuals said they gave false information to hide the fact they had warrants out for their arrest by the New York State Police in Sidney. The other two people who were in the car at the time of initial investigation also had warrants out for them.

Jessica Palmatier had a warrant out of Chenango County, while Tyler Williams had an active warrant out from the Binghamton Police Department.

All four individuals were turned over to the respective Police Departments.