Driver Going 100 MPH Charged with DWI

The Broome County Sheriff's charged a 24-year-old Glen Aubrey man with DWI after he was caught speeding over 100 mph on Sunday.

Anthony Morse was speeding on West Main Street and Page Avenue in the Town of Union. He was eventually stopped on East Main Street after be clocked driving around 60 mph.

Officials say he showed signs of intoxication and was given a sobriety test. The evaluation determined that Morse was intoxicated and he was taken to the Broome County Sheriff's Office.

Morse's Charges

Speeding

DWI

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Refusal to Take a Breath Test

He was released and will appear in the Village of Endicott Court at a later date.