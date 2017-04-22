Black Tie & Tails Gala Celebrates 50 Year Anniversary

The Stray Haven Humane Society & SPCA celebrate 50 years working with the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce with a Black Tie & Tails Gala on Saturday night.

The event was held at the Pumpelly Estate with semi-formal attire recommended as guests ate, danced and bid on silent raffles to benefit the Humane Society and the SPCA.

It cost $50 to attend the Gala with profits going to help support and care for stray animals in the region.