Binghamton Man Dead After Being Shot Multiple Times

A Binghamton man is pronounced dead after a shooting on Orton Avenue in Binghamton on Saturday morning.

Binghamton Police say they responded to a report of shots fired at 4:45 a.m. at 56 Orton Avenue and found 22-year-old Brandon Hernandez laying in the parking lot of an after-hours club.

Hernandez was shot multiple times and was taken to Wilson Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials do not have a shooter in custody and are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information should contact the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau at 772-7080.