BU Baseball Sweeps Maine

VESTAL, N.Y. - Freshman second baseman Justin Drpich went 5-for-7 with a home run and three RBI and Binghamton baseball (19-7, 8-2 America East) swept a twinbill from visiting Maine 14-19, 3-5 AE) Saturday afternoon at the Complex. The Bearcats won 9-3 and 7-4, stretching the team's win streak to six.



Despite playing without two infield starters, BU kept rolling and has now gone 10-2 in its last 12 games.



Drpich went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in the opener and 2-for-3 with two RBI in the nightcap. In 13 games this spring, he is hitting .422 with 16 RBI.



Sophomore pitcher Nick Gallagher (W) improved to a conference-best 5-1 with six strong innings in Game 1. Gallagher scattered six hits and two runs and struck out three before giving way to junior Joe Orlando, who recorded his second save of the season with three solid innings.



Binghamton trailed 2-1 before plating four runs in the fourth inning and adding on three more in the sixth to take control. The teams each had 11 hits but BU belted three home runs.



Maine took a 2-1 lead with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth inning. Senior right fielder Eddie Posavec threw out a potential third run to end the fourth with a double play. The Bearcats then broke out the bats in the bottom of the frame. Junior center fielder CJ Krowiak and Posavec delivered back-to-back RBIs and sophomore third baseman Justin Yurchak followed with a two-run home run to bump BU's advantage to 5-2.



In the sixth, Yurchak added an RBI single before senior first baseman Brendan Skidmore belted a two-run home run to make it 8-2. Drpich hit his first collegiate home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to close out the scoring.



Yurchak went 3-for-5 with three RBI and Krowiak went 2-for-5 with an RBI.



In Game 2, the Bearcats quickly erased a 1-0 Maine lead with three in the bottom of the first. Krowiak (2-for-3, RBI) led off with a triple, Posavec was hit by pitch and Yurchak walked to load the bases. Skidmore tied the game with a sacrifice fly before Drpich delivered a two-run single to right field, giving BU a 3-1 lead.



Posavec (2 RBI) had an RBI sacrifice fly in the second inning to make it 4-1. After Maine got one run back in the fifth, BU struck for three in the bottom of the sixth to extend its lead. Krowiak and Posavec hit back-to-back RBI doubles after Drpich doubled and came around to score.



Junior Nick Wegmann (W, 3-3) went 5.0 innings and allowed an earned run on four hits. He struck out five before three BU relievers worked the final two innings.



The Bearcats will aim for the series sweep when the teams wrap up with a 1 p.m. game Sunday. Junior Jacob Wloczewski (2-1, 3.49 ERA) takes the ball for BU.



Courtesy: Binghamton Athletics