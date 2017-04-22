Conrad Taylor Hosts 4th Community Cleanup

Councilman Conrad Taylor hosted his 4th Northside and Downtown Binghamton Cleanup in honor of Earth Day.

Around 50 people went to various locations across the 4th District, which is represented by Taylor, in an effort to clean up the streets.

"Participating in community cleanups are such an easy way to give back to our neighborhoods," said Taylor.

He believes Elected Officials need to be out in the community rather than just using their words to lead.

"I hope that taking action in a physical way will inspire people to do the work as well," said Taylor.

One volunteer, who has been participating in various local cleanups for nearly 40 years says it's about being responsible.

"When you make a mess, you have to clean it up and it gets put off, so someone has to do it," said John Greene, Volunteer.

The event was also put on by Green Coordinator Sharon Nieminski.