Crouse & Company Cuff Rumble Ponies

ERIE, PA – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies were kept in check by Matt Crouse and a pair of Erie SeaWolves relievers in a 5-1 loss on Saturday afternoon at UPMC Park. Binghamton managed just three hits after the second inning and failed to overcome Erie’s four-run outburst in the third in the defeat.

The SeaWolves cashed in on an error and broke through against Casey Delgado in the third inning. After Luis Guillorme booted a ground ball at short to load the bases, Delgado forced in a run by plunking Jeff McVaney. Logan Watkins stroked a bases-clearing double into the right-field alley to put Erie on top by three.

Binghamton had grabbed the lead initially by pushing a run across in the second. With two aboard, Tomas Nido hit a slow roller to short. AJ Simcox’s high throw to first sailed over Dominic Ficociello’s head and allowed Cody Decker to come home with Binghamton’s first run.

Erie starter Matt Crouse shut down the Rumble Ponies’ offense after allowing a run in the second. The southpaw did not allow another runner to get past first base and held Binghamton to a 1-for-17 clip before exiting after six innings.

Binghamton’s offensive output did not improve against the SeaWolves’ bullpen. Sean Dontello struck out three in two innings of scoreless relief before Jeff Ferrell tossed a scoreless ninth inning.

Delgado (0-3) allowed five runs (four earned) on four hits over five innings. He walked four and struck out a season-best six in his third straight loss. Scarlyn Reyes threw a pair of scoreless innings and Kelly Secrest added a blank eighth to close Binghamton’s pitching tab.

Crouse (2-0) went six innings and struck out three to grab his second straight win against the Rumble Ponies.

The Rumble Ponies (6-7) conclude their first visit to Erie in 2017 on Sunday afternoon at 1:35 PM. RHP Mickey Jannis takes the hill against LHP Anthony Vasquez. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting a 1:20 PM on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Binghamton registered a season-low five hits for the third time…Kevin Taylor extended his team-best nine-game hitting with a pair of singles…Binghamton finished the game 3-for-28 at the plate



Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies