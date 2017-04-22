Hundreds Show Support for Beloved Teacher Battling Cancer

St. James School community hosted a Carnival Fundraiser for 4th grade teacher who's battling cancer. Joe Munson was recently diagnosed with colon cancer just this past winter.

Together, parents, co-workers and students wanted to do something to help Munson and his family in their time of need. From 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Seton Catholic Central, hundreds of community members came to show their support.

"Mr. Munson, himself, was here earlier and from what I was told he was surrounded by the kids in the gym, giving him hugs and everything else. The 4th grade class is phenomenal, they are always concerned about him right now. every week they ask what they can do to help him out and his family. They are very concern and they love him to pieces," said Lisa Martinkovic, parent of child in Munson's 4th grade class.

Admission was free. However, monetary donations were accepted. The event also offered games, food, raffles and a rummage sale. All proceeds will be donated to Munson and his family.