Hundreds Attend Binghamton's Sci-Cli Festival and March

Hundreds of marchers in Binghamton united with more than 500 March for Science events all across the country. Saturday, April 22, protesters took part in the first-ever Sci-Cli Festival and March advocating for publicly funded research, STEM education and diversity in the field of science. Seen as a global movement, marchers are defending the role of science in health, safety, economics and governments.

Citizen's Action Co-Chairwomen, Charlotte Kennedy says she was surprised to see the large amount of people who came out this afternoon, but believes this is just the beginning to many more marches advocating for science and climate.

"We decided to make this a family fun event because we feel that reaching the youth is really important. We want to show them why it's important to save the Earth, why it's important to have all these environmental protections and to back our scientists and why it's important to keep our planet healthy," said Kennedy.

The festival featured multiple speakers, such as State Assemblywomen Donna Lupardo, Chris Burger, Julian Shepard, Adam Flint and Dick Andrus. It was a free event for the public and offered interactive STEM activities for people of all ages. The event was sponsored by Citizens Action of the Southern Tier and the Sierra Club.

For more information on Citizens Action you can visit the Facebook page here.