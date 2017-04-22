BU Men's Lacrosse Hangs with No. 1 Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Binghamton men's lacrosse team (10-3, 3-2 AE) fell to No. 1 Syracuse (11-1, 4-0 AE), 9-8, at the Carrier Dome on Saturday afternoon. Tom Moore led all scorers with five goals. His fifth goal tied the Binghamton record for goals in a season (39) set by Matt Springer in 2014.



"I thought we came out and fought hard today," said Head Coach Kevin McKeown. "The result wasn't what we had hoped, but we were able to grow from today's game. Syracuse is a very good team and we were able to hang with them. That shows a lot about where we are at right now as a team."



The Orange got on the board first, netting a goal at 10:10 to take their first lead of the game. Tom Moore answered with a goal for the Bearcats before the Orange went on to score three straight and take a 4-1 lead at the end of the first period.



The Bearcats maintained possession well in the second period, scoring four straight goals. Joe Licata found the back of the net on a pass from Thomas McAndrew with 13:08 remaining to score a man-up goal and Stephen Petrelli scored unassisted at 9:31. Moore then scored two straight to first tie the game and then give the Bearcats a 5-4 lead. Syracuse responded with two goals of their own to take a 6-5 lead at the half.



In the third period, Binghamton tied the game early on a Moore goal. T.J. Tiernan then scored an unassisted goal with 8:31 remaining and the Bearcats took a 7-6 lead. With three seconds left in the period, Syracuse tied the game at seven.



With the score tied heading into the fourth period of play, the Orange scored two straight within two minutes to take a 9-7 lead over the Bearcats. With 2:38 remaining in the game, Moore scored his fifth goal of the game to put the Bearcats within one. With the goal, Moore tied the Binghamton record for goals in a season (39) set by Matt Springer in 2014. Despite the Bearcats strong efforts in the closing seconds, they were not able to tie the game giving Syracuse a 9-8 victory.



Austin Macchi won 12-of-20 in the faceoff X, while Joe Grossi and Stephen Petrelli each picked up three ground balls. Goalie Tanner Cosens posted eight saves in the net.

