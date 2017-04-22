Binghamton Zoo Officially Opens for the 2017 Season

The Binghamton Zoo at Ross Park is officially open 7 days a week after their Grand Opening on Saturday.

The peacock exhibit has been redone and is open, while the penguin and otter exhibits are still in the process of getting their homes updated.

Rachel Davenport, the Zoo PR Coordinator says the Grand Opening is an exciting time for everyone who works at the Zoo.

"We're excited to have the community and the volunteers come in and invest their time in the zoo," said Davenport.

Every year the park opens up on Earth Day because the staff feels the holiday reflects a lot of the work that they do at the Zoo.

"A huge part of what we do is all about conservation and educating the public about wildlife and the environment," said Davenport.

For admission times and more, visit the Binghamton Zoo website.