Binghamton Zoo Officially Opens for the 2017 Season

Binghamton Zoo Officially Opens for the 2017 SeasonPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
TIOGA UPDATE: Storm Damage Closes 86/17 Bridge in Nichols
NYDOT workers are trying to determine how badly Sunday night's storm damaged the 86/Rt. 17 bridge in Nichols. Bridge damage forced officials Monday to shut down Route 17 between Lounsberry (exit 63) and Nichols (exit 62) - both eastbound and westbound.
Report: Sears Departure Puts Oakdale Mall At Risk of Closing
The loss of the Sears anchor store puts the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City at risk of closing, according to a report by research giant Morningstar.
Broome County Declares State of Emergency
On Monday around 10:30 p.m. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar declared a State of Emergency for areas affected by flash flooding.
Whitney Point Warns Residents of Alligator on the LooseOfficials are warning people in the Whitney Point and Lisle areas that an alligator may be on the loose.
State Of Emergency Declared in Vestal
The area of South Vestal also received between 2.5-3.5 inches of rain in a short period of time. This rain has caused issues with flooded roadways, stranded vehicles and required evacuation of residents in Vestal. Town Supervisor John Schaeffer has issued a State of Emergency...
Free Trash Pick-Up Scheduled for City of Binghamton
Monday, Mayor Rich David announced the City of Binghamton will provide two weeks of free trash pick-up to all residents next month.
BROOME UPDATE: Red Cross Helping Families; Evacuations To Continue
Officials in Vestal are preparing for more evacuations. The Southern Tier Chapter of the Red Cross is assisting about 35 people from Binghamton and Vestal whose homes were evacuated early Monday morning.
County Services Working to Clean Up Flooded Areas
After two days and nights of heavy rains, it appears the hardest hit in Broome County was Vestal. With some areas still under a State of Emergency, county officials are doing what they can to help local residents.
ARREST: Gun Found Hidden Under Porch in Binghamton
Binghamton police have arrested a man on felony weapons charges following an investigation into shots fired on Mygatt Street Saturday.
Hit and Run Leaves Binghamton Woman in Critical Condition
On Friday around 9:49 p.m. the Binghamton Police and Fire responded to a vehicle who hit a pedestrian, and then fled the scene at the intersection of Main and Murray Streets.
