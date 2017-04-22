Broome Officials Warn of Springtime Scams

The Broome County Sheriff's Department say they have received several calls over the past few weeks involving complaints of companies who claim to repave your driveway but it's really a scam.

Usually, a representative of the company will appear at the front door of an unsuspecting victim with asphalt that they are trying to sell at a reduced rate. After making a deal, the company either uses sub-par material that washes way or, after the work is complete, they bump up the price.

These scammers will try to exert pressure and demand immediate payment which makes the homeowner feel uncomfortable and compelled to pay the higher price.

The BCSD says to always be wary of "on the spot deals" that appear too good to be true. In addition, homeowners should thoroughly research any company they plan to do business with and insist on a quote and contract before beginning work.

If you feel you've been scammed or uneasy about someone who approaches you offering a deal, contact the Broome County Sheriff's Office at 778-1911.