One Dead, Five Injured After One Car Crash

A one-car crash on I-88 in Otsego County leaves one person dead and five others injured.

New York State Police say the incident took place around 4:00 a.m. in the Town of Maryland when the car driving east crossed over the center median, rolled over several times and ejected one passenger.

The car eventually stopped in the westbound lane where it was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

The ejected passenger was taken to the Albany Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The five other occupants of the car were taken to the Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown with non-life threatening injuries.

All six individuals are SUNY Cobleskill students. The College has been notified and is working with students and staff.

The driver of the second vehicle, which struck the first, was uninjured.

Officials say alcohol was not a factor in the accident but the investigation is still ongoing.