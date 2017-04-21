Candidate for Broome County Clerk is Calling on Albany to Repeal and Reform Unfunded Mandates

Broome County Clerk candidate Joseph Mihalko is calling on Albany to repeal and reform state unfunded mandates and to keep more local tax dollars in the community. He's calling on Albany to act on 5 pieces of legislation that he says would reduce the burden on taxpayers and local government. These include a five year medicaid take-over for small cities, increasing the local share of DMV fees, public defense mandate relief act, reimbursement for DA salary increases and broad state mandate relief.

"Currently more than half of all Broome County property taxes collected go to unfunded from Albany and 87.5 % of all locally DMV fees collected stay with the state," said Mihalko.

Mihalko says unfunded mandates have repeatedly gutted the budgets of local governments and school districts, forcing them to do more with less and the State needs to take some responsibility.

