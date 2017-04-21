  • Home

Over 25 Million Headed to New York State to Fight Opioid Epidemic

Over 25 million dollars in federal funding is headed to New York State to help combat the opioid crisis. Congresswoman Claudia Tenney announced Friday this grant is the first of two rounds provided by the 21st Century Cures Act. The money will be used on prevention, treatment and recovery services.  Last year she says Broome County lost 76 people to drug overdoses and 90 percent of them were opioid related.