Former Ithaca College Student Pleads Guilty to Possessing Child Porn

A former Ithaca college student has pleaded guilty to possession and transporting child pornography. As part of his guilty plea, 21 year old Nicholas Feminella of Ithaca admitted that he transported videos of child pornography by uploading them from his computer to a drop box account. On November of, 2015, investigators searched Feminella’s residence and recovered thousands of images and videos. He's facing at least five to 20 years in prison on the transportation count and up to 20 years on the possession count.

