Chief of Police in Village of Owego to Retire

Flood WARNING in effect for:
Bradford, PA
Broome, NY
Susquehanna, PA
Tioga, NY
Flash Flood WARNING in effect for:
Broome, NY
Flash Flood WATCH in effect for:
Bradford, PA
Chemung, NY
Chenango, NY
Cortland, NY
Delaware, NY
Otsego, NY
Susquehanna, PA
Tioga, NY
Tompkins, NY
Flood ADVISORY in effect for:
Delaware, NY
Chief of Police in Village of Owego to RetirePosted: Updated:
