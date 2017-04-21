Chief of Police in Village of Owego to Retire

After 27 years with the Village of Owego Police Department, Police Chief Karen Vinti has announced she's retiring. Vinti says during her tenure as Chief, they've updated their policies and procedures, fine-tuned their hiring and training programs and also upgraded department weapons as well as implemented the use of tasers and body cameras all at no extra cost to the taxpayer. Vinti has been in her position for five years and says her last day on the job will be June 19th.