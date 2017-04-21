Friday Night Frenzy: High School Spring Sports

Here are your Section IV Spring Sports Scores from Friday night:

Boys Lacrosse

Corning 10 - Maine-Endwell 5

Horseheads 16 - Union-Endicott 7

Johnson City 18 - Elmira 9

Owego 16 - Binghamton 11

Baseball

Seton 3 - Windsor 2 Final/8

Elmira Notre Dame 5 - Tioga 4

Unatego 9 - Sidney 1

Softball

Elmira Notre Dame 11 - Tioga 2

Greene 13 - Unatego 12

Afton 14 - Delhi 0