Live Feed of April the Giraffe at Animal Adventure Park is Turned Off

The baby giraffe at Animal Adventure has been born and the world had an opportunity to watch it live. Now After two months of live streaming April's quarters, the Park turned off the live feed at 4:30 Friday afternoon. During the time it was up it garnered over eight billion viewing minutes and 1.2 million viewers tuned in for the birth of the calf. Park owners says they will still keep fans updated via social media and the Park will open on May 13th.

