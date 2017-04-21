Bundy Museum Showcases New Rod Serling Exhibit

Binghamton continues to pay tribute one of its most famous natives Rod Serling at the Bundy Museum of History and Art. The museum will display a noteworthy exhibit of rare segments from Serling’s radio era.

Fans will be able to get in the zone of Serling’s radio career at Saturday’s event. They will be able to listen to segments from a Serling’s live radio show and see photos and memorabilia from his early radio and TV career.

Michael Pipher, Serling Archivist and Historian, said he wants to educate through entertainment and that most people do not know about Serling’s early days in radio. Pipher said the museum has over 3,000 items on Serling and he is excited to showcase materials that fans have not seen yet.

The event is free to the public. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the program starts at 6:30 p.m.