Broome County Arts Council Executive Director To Retire

Executive Director Laura Knochen-Davis will be leaving the Broome County Arts Council as of July 28, 2017. Knochen-Davis told the arts council board of directors that she is facing some family obligations that require her complete attention.





"I am disappointed not to be able to continue in my position as I was looking forward to a long relationship with the BCAC," said Knochen-Davis, who became executive director in January 2016.

Since February, the BCAC has been developing an organizational strategic plan. Board President Susan Appe, Ph.D., said an interim executive director will be named while the council puts its strategic plan in place and then a full search will be conducted for a permanent executive director.

Appe said that, under Knochen-Davis' leadership, membership has increased 20 percent, the arts council has completed another successful annual campaign for the United Cultural Fund, and the BCAC has increased important public programming such as workshops for local artists and community members and expanded First Friday events and exhibits.