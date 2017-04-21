BU Celebrates Earth Day with 'Zero Waste Festival'

Earth Day is this Saturday and Binghamton University celebrated a little early with a fair focused on keeping the environment clean.

On Friday, students, faculty, and staff celebrated Earth Day with a "Zero Waste Festival." The event included recycling races, lessons on compost, and animals from the Binghamton Zoo.

Organizers told Fox 40 the goal is to teach students how to reduce their environmental footprint.

"The campus, the local community, and the whole world, it's prevalent and doesn't matter where you are -- sustainability is something that should be on the mindset," said BU Resource Recovery Manager Martin Larocca.

All items used at the event were either recyclable or compostable. This was the university's 12th annual Earth Day Festival.