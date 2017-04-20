  • Home

Contractor Facing Grand Larceny Charges

CHENANGO FORKS, N.Y. -

A Chenango Forks contractor is facing grand larceny charges.  State Police in Norwich say 56 year old Thomas Brick received $8000.00 dollars for a down payment after agreeing to do repair work on a trailer.  Authorities say Brick did not start the work or return the money to the victim.  Brick is currently in state prison on an unrelated charge.  