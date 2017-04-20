  • Home

Thursday's High School Roundup

Scores and Highlights from Thursday's High School Sports schedule:

Baseball:

Norwich 6 - Chenango Forks 3
Susquehanna Valley 10 - Chenango Valley 2

Softball:

Chenango Forks 8 - Norwich 0
Susquehanna Valley 7 - Chenango Valley 2
Elmira 8 - Union-Endicott 1

Girls Lacrosse:

Chenango Forks 8 - Maine-Endwell 6
Johnson City 15 - Whitney Point 5