Rumble Ponies washed out for second straight night

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies' series finale against the Portland Sea Dogs on Thursday night has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on August 19. The first pitch of the twin bill is scheduled for 5:35 PM.

Tickets for Thursday’s game can be exchanged for tickets of equal or lesser value to a future 2017 regular season Rumble Ponies game (excluding July 3).

Thursday’s postponement marks the Rumble Ponies fourth weather-affected game of the season and the second at home.

The Rumble Ponies (5-6) venture to Erie to start a three-game series against the SeaWolves on Friday at 6:35 PM. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard on Friday starting at 6:20 PM on Newsradio 1290 WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

(Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies)