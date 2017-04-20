Community Options Holds First Job Fair of 2017

Community Options, which provides support to individuals with disabilities through housing and employment programs, held their first Job Fair of 2017 on Thursday.

Executive Director, Amanda Rick, said the company is expanding this year and they need to hire about ten new employees to keep up with the growth. As a result, they are looking for Direct Support Individuals for full-time, part-time and sub positions in multiple parts of the organization.

Community Options Hiring

Day Habilitation

Residential Habilitation

Community Habilitation

"When we have Job Fairs, it's pretty successful. We always have a bunch of people come out and we then hire those individuals," said Rick.

While no prior experience is necessary, Amanda said there are definitely some characteristics, such as compassion and patience, they look for when hiring.

"We're also looking for staff that wants more than just a job. We want a staff who really really care and who want to come to work and to make a difference in a person with a disability's life," said Rick.

Community Options is a member of the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce and Amanda said she is focused on hiring locals because they understand the community needs better.

"One of the wonderful things about hiring within the local community is the members really want to give back," said Rick.

Pay starts at $11/hour and people who show up will be given interviews on the spot. The organization is asking for prospective employees to bring a valid driver's license, social security card and high school, GED or college transcript.

The fair runs until 6 p.m. on Thursday but Amanda suggests those interested to call on Friday to see if they are still looking to fill positions tomorrow.